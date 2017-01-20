Jess Reimer, Osmond-Davis Band Play Bluegrass Night

Come in out of the cold and warm up to the sunny bluegrass sounds of The Osmond Davis Band, Jess Reimer & Jeremy Hamm, and Double the Trouble at Winnipeg's West End Cultural Centre on February 4. In a place as flat as their prairie home, The Osmond-Davis Band ensure mountain music thrives by keeping that Appalachian connection with their southern neighbours. Guitar flat picker Simon Davis and 5 string banjo/dobro player Tim Osmond sing a repertoire of music from the likes of the Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs and other traditional and contemporary bluegrass standards.

