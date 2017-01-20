Jess Reimer, Osmond-Davis Band Play B...

Jess Reimer, Osmond-Davis Band Play Bluegrass Night

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: My Manitoba.com

Come in out of the cold and warm up to the sunny bluegrass sounds of The Osmond Davis Band, Jess Reimer & Jeremy Hamm, and Double the Trouble at Winnipeg's West End Cultural Centre on February 4. In a place as flat as their prairie home, The Osmond-Davis Band ensure mountain music thrives by keeping that Appalachian connection with their southern neighbours. Guitar flat picker Simon Davis and 5 string banjo/dobro player Tim Osmond sing a repertoire of music from the likes of the Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs and other traditional and contemporary bluegrass standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC