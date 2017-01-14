Hear What's New: The Avett Brothers -...

Hear What's New: The Avett Brothers - True Sadness

The Avett Brothers ' catalog is broad enough to encompass jittery punk bluegrass, barren acoustic ballads about heartache and family, and stately folk-pop that borders on the orchestral. Along the way, brothers Seth and Scott Avett - along with bassist Bob Crawford and cellist Joe Kwon, among others, with production by Rick Rubin - have seen their star rise with the growth of Mumford ian folk-pop.

