Hear Trampled By Turtles Singer's Buoyant New Solo Song

Anyone familiar with the Minnesota bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles might well be shocked by Dead Man Winter, frontman Dave Simonett's solo alter ego. In contrast to Trampled by Turtles' overdrive bluegrass raveups, Dead Man Winter's upcoming album Furnace is lilting, stately roots rock of the sort you'd hear on a large-venue bill with Tom Petty.

