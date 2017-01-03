Hear Alison Krauss' Gorgeous Brenda L...

Hear Alison Krauss' Gorgeous Brenda Lee Cover 'Losing You'

Read more: RollingStone

Alison Krauss has released the first track from her upcoming solo album  Windy City , the 27-time Grammy winner's first for Capitol Records. Penned by Pierre Havet, Jean Renard and Carl Sigman, "Losing You" is a heartbreaking ballad beautifully suited for Krauss' delicate, pristine vocals.

