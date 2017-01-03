Groundbreaking date set for Bill Monroe Museum
The Tourism Committee gave the fiscal court an update at Monday's monthly meeting. Crews will be breaking ground at Everett Park in Rosine in May. The company Black Holding LLC will manage construction.
