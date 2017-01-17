Ghost of Paul Revere to deliver blueg...

Ghost of Paul Revere to deliver bluegrass feel at the Masonic Hall

In its 15th year, the Basement Music Series continues its streak of showing a variety of unique music The Ghost of Paul Revere will shake the Masonic Hall with their hollering, foot-stompin', soul-moving tunes on Jan. 28. Hailing from Portland, Maine, the quartet has a bluegrass sound with a twist of Mumford and Sons and the Avett Brothers. Matt Young joined childhood friends Max Davis, Sean McCarthy and Griffin Sherry to form a group about five years ago.

