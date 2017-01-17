Ghost of Paul Revere to deliver bluegrass feel at the Masonic Hall

In its 15th year, the Basement Music Series continues its streak of showing a variety of unique music The Ghost of Paul Revere will shake the Masonic Hall with their hollering, foot-stompin', soul-moving tunes on Jan. 28. Hailing from Portland, Maine, the quartet has a bluegrass sound with a twist of Mumford and Sons and the Avett Brothers. Matt Young joined childhood friends Max Davis, Sean McCarthy and Griffin Sherry to form a group about five years ago.

