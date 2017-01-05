Folkadelphia Session: Sierra Hull

Folkadelphia Session: Sierra Hull

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

They are now Grammy-nominated for Best Folk Album, and rightly so. In 2016, Sierra Hull returned with her third album Weighted Mind for Rounder Records, and it has made a lasting impression in the world of folk and bluegrass, as if she hadn't already with her prodigious talent and collaborations .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,513

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC