Folk Alliance nominees include prominent grassers
Folk Alliance International has announced the nominees for their International Folk Music Awards, to be distributed in February at an awards show in Kansas City. Though inclusive of all sorts of folk music around the world, several of the artists nominated have close ties to bluegrass.
