'Flint Hill Bluegrass Band' returns to Sunset Theatre Friday night

The City of Asheboro and Friday Night Bluegrass announce the return of the Flint Hill Bluegrass Band to the historic Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., downtown Asheboro, on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. Friday Night Bluegrass is a monthly program of the Sunset Theatre that presents local and regional bluegrass talent on the third Friday of every month. This month's concert will feature the Flint Hill Bluegrass Band, a five-member bluegrass band that has been playing together for approximately two years.

