First BAND Festival in Co. Donegal, 2...

First BAND Festival in Co. Donegal, 23-25 June 2017

Thanks to Riona McGrath for welcome news of a new event in the Irish bluegrass calendar: the BAND Festival , taking place on the last weekend of June this year in Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal.

