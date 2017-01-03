Dailey & Vincent LandFest moves to Ge...

Dailey & Vincent LandFest moves to Georgia

Dailey & Vincent have announced that their 5th annual annual bluegrass festival, LandFest, is moving from its original home in Denton, NC to the mountains of Hiawassee, GA for this fall. Now titled the Dailey & Vincent LandFest in the Mountains , the three-day event is scheduled for September 14-16, 2017 at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds.

