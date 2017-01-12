Dailey & Vincent exhibit opens at IBMM

Dailey & Vincent exhibit opens at IBMM

Last Friday the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY held a grand opening for their latest exhibit, which chronicles the sterling career of bluegrass superstars Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent . Looking at what these two singers and bandleaders have accomplished in ten years is quite remarkable.

