Dailey & Vincent exhibit opens at IBMM
Last Friday the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY held a grand opening for their latest exhibit, which chronicles the sterling career of bluegrass superstars Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent . Looking at what these two singers and bandleaders have accomplished in ten years is quite remarkable.
