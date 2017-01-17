Concerts in Columbia: Atlas Road Crew...

Concerts in Columbia: Atlas Road Crew, sandcastles., Carolina Chupacabra, Lost Boys Records Showcase

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

But as much as the band thought about bringing in synths or beats at first, its debut album, Halfway to Hopkins , shows that its true destiny was always to crank the amps and wail. - Vincent Harris - Paleface - a songwriter with a warbling tenor who's somehow managed to keep his real identity secret despite a nearly three-decade career - lives in Concord and pals around with The Avett Brothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,585 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC