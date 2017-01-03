Chris Robinson Brotherhood & Blues Tr...

Chris Robinson Brotherhood & Blues Traveler Among Performers For The Bluegrass Underground Season 7

The seventh season of The Bluegrass Underground will feature the Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Blues Traveler among many other performers. The CRB, Blues Traveler and the other acts will appear 333 feet below ground at the naturally formed Cumberland Caverns' Volcano Room amphitheater near McMinnville, Tennessee for the PBS television program.

