Bluegrass Underground
Taped 333-feet below ground within the majestic Volcano Room deep inside Tennessee's Cumberland Caverns, this "musical adventure" series features both well-established and top emerging artists within the broad spectrum of Bluegrass, Jamgrass, Roots and Americana genres. Artists include Old Crow Medicine Show, Andrew Bird, Yonder Mountain String Band, Ben Sollee, The SteelDrivers, Johnnyswim, BeauSoleil, Leon Russell, North Mississippi Allstars, The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown Quartet, and the Infamous Stringdusters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC