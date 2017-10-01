Bluegrass Underground

Taped 333-feet below ground within the majestic Volcano Room deep inside Tennessee's Cumberland Caverns, this "musical adventure" series features both well-established and top emerging artists within the broad spectrum of Bluegrass, Jamgrass, Roots and Americana genres. Artists include Old Crow Medicine Show, Andrew Bird, Yonder Mountain String Band, Ben Sollee, The SteelDrivers, Johnnyswim, BeauSoleil, Leon Russell, North Mississippi Allstars, The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown Quartet, and the Infamous Stringdusters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.