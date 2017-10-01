Bluegrass Underground

Bluegrass Underground

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

Taped 333-feet below ground within the majestic Volcano Room deep inside Tennessee's Cumberland Caverns, this "musical adventure" series features both well-established and top emerging artists within the broad spectrum of Bluegrass, Jamgrass, Roots and Americana genres. Artists include Old Crow Medicine Show, Andrew Bird, Yonder Mountain String Band, Ben Sollee, The SteelDrivers, Johnnyswim, BeauSoleil, Leon Russell, North Mississippi Allstars, The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown Quartet, and the Infamous Stringdusters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,682

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC