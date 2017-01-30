Bluegrass Legend Jesse McReynolds on Farm and Fun Time Feb. 9

Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time, a live radio show at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum featuring bluegrass legend Jesse McReynolds and Asheville, NC hokum blues favorites the Fly By Night Rounders on Thursday, February 9. Hosted by Kris Truelsen and featuring musical breaks by house band Bill and the Belles, the program also features the Appalachian Sustainable Development Farm Report with Corbin Hayslett, a recipe segment, and much more! Radio Bristol Presents: Farm & Fun Time is a revival of WCYB radio's Farm & Fun Time show which broadcast live from a studio inside the General Shelby Hotel in downtown Bristol.

