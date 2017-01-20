Bluegrass Fiddler - Corrina Rose Logston

For someone who came of age in the 1970s, one of the things I miss most on the contemporary scene is the old style fiddle albums that were so prevalent in the '60s and '70s. The top bowmen of the day seemed to have a new one out every year or so, and you knew what to expect from a new record with Kenny Baker, Joe Greene, Tommy Jackson, or Curly Ray Cline on the cover.

