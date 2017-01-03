Big Country Bluegrass Celebrates 30 Y...

Big Country Bluegrass Celebrates 30 Years with New Album

Saturday Read more: Cybergrass

Rebel Records is thrilled to announce today's release of "Burn the Barn," the first single from Big Country Bluegrass' upcoming 30th Anniversary recording Let Them Know I'm From Virginia . The hard-driving, "barn burning" number, written by Tracy O'Connell, is a fitting kick-off to an album that celebrates three decades of high energy picking and singing! Big Country Bluegrass has been making music for 30 years, and Let Them Know I'm From Virginia is a celebration of the band's commitment to-and love of-traditional bluegrass music.

Read more at Cybergrass.

