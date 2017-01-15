Benefit Concert For Girls Shelter Of ...

Benefit Concert For Girls Shelter Of Fort Smith

KFSM-- A benefit concert will be held on at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center for the Girls Shelter of Fort Smith. Music artist, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will be performing.

