Benefit Concert For Girls Shelter Of Fort Smith
KFSM-- A benefit concert will be held on at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center for the Girls Shelter of Fort Smith. Music artist, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will be performing.
Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
