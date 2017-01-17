Belgian bluegrass from the Suncourt Ramblers

What does Belgian bluegrass sound like, you might ask? Well according to this newly-released video from Zonhoven's Suncourt Ramblers , it sounds pretty much like it does everywhere else in the world. The Ramblers assembled around a single microphone to cut this spirited version of Riding That Midnight Train , originally recorded by The Stanley Brothers in 1959.

