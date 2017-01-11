Bean Blossom: world's oldest, continu...

Bean Blossom: world's oldest, continuous bluegrass festival

It's just a notch in the road to motorists heading south from Indy on S.R. 135 en route to the art colony at Nashville or Brown County State Park, but to folks who know bluegrass, it's Mecca - home to the world's oldest, continuously running bluegrass festival launched in 1967 by the legendary singer and mandolin-picker Bill Monroe.

