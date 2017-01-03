Banjo player Bela Fleck brings a The Impostera to East Texas Symphony Orchestra concert Jan. 14
Bela Fleck, considered by many to be one of the world's best banjo players, will perform with the East Texas Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 14. The concert will include "The Imposter," a piece for banjo and orchestra written by Fleck. The program also will feature Aaron Copland's "Buckaroo Holiday" and Edward Elgar's popular "Enigma Variations."
