Avett Brothers headed to USF Sun Dome

13 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The Avett Brothers will perform Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at the USF Sun Dome, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. 'True Sadness,' the Avett Brothers' newest album, achieved the group's highest career debut to date and has dominated multiple charts.

