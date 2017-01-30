Avett Brothers headed to USF Sun Dome
The Avett Brothers will perform Friday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m., at the USF Sun Dome, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. 'True Sadness,' the Avett Brothers' newest album, achieved the group's highest career debut to date and has dominated multiple charts.
