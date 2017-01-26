American Bluegrass comes to Southport
Mike Compton and Joe Newberry, masters of old-time mandolin and banjo/guitar, dig deep into early country music and blues. It's not about the number of notes with Compton and Newberry, but telling the truth and respecting the song.
