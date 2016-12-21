Tony Trischka Announces 'Of a Winter'...

Tony Trischka Announces 'Of a Winter's Night' Holiday Shows

Of A Winter's Night is banjo master Tony Trischka's celebration of the season, where he turns his considerable melodic inventiveness loose on Bluegrass and Americana music for the holidays. Tony will be performing two hometown shows, December 22 at Mexicali Live in Teaneck, NJ and December 24 at Joe's Pub in NYC.

