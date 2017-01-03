The Making of Orchids and Violence
Michael Daves got a good deal of attention this year for his Orchids and Violence project, which was built on an interesting concept. The eclectic Brooklyn-based singer decided to create the album in the two musical styles that have fascinated him for years, bluegrass and alternative rock.
