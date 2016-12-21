Telluride Bluegrass Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

The 2017 Telluride Bluegrass Festival will take place in the Rocky Mountain town of Telluride, Colorado on June 15 - 18. Organizers have revealed the initial lineup of the 44th annual music fest. The 2017 Telluride Bluegrass Festival lineup includes Sam Bush Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Greensky Bluegrass, Dispatch and Brandi Carlile .

