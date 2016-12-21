Steve Gulley Receives "Honorary Doctor of Music Degree"
Rural Rhythm Records recording artist Steve Gulley received Lincoln Memorial University's most prestigious award, an Honorary Doctor of Music Degree for Gulley's many accomplishments in the music industry , as well as, his support and encouragement of new talent. The degree was presented by LMU President B. James Dawson to Gulley during the Fall Commencement ceremony held at Lincoln Memorial University in the Tex Turner Arena on Saturday, December 10, 2016.
