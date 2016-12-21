Through music, dance, poetry and song, A SOUTHERN CELTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT celebrates the high spirits and mystical beauty of Celtic and Appalachian Christmas traditions. Produced on stage at the Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts at Emory University, the one-hour special features performances by three Grammy winners: "First Lady of Celtic Song" Moya Brennan, Celtic and bluegrass banjo virtuoso Alison Brown and Riverdance composer Bill Whelan.

