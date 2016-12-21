'Something About A Train' Debuts at #...

'Something About A Train' Debuts at #1 on Roots Music Report

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Cybergrass

Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike score two in the top 10 at Roots Music Contemporary Bluegrass Chart. Valerie writes, "One day I was teaching at school and received a call from songwriters Dawn Kenney and Dave Morris letting me know that the song they wrote and I recorded with my band, Liberty Pike, "Something About A Train" had debuted at #1 on the Roots Music Contemporary Bluegrass Chart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC