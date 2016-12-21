'Something About A Train' Debuts at #1 on Roots Music Report

Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike score two in the top 10 at Roots Music Contemporary Bluegrass Chart. Valerie writes, "One day I was teaching at school and received a call from songwriters Dawn Kenney and Dave Morris letting me know that the song they wrote and I recorded with my band, Liberty Pike, "Something About A Train" had debuted at #1 on the Roots Music Contemporary Bluegrass Chart.

