Rhonda Vincent is Dreaming Of Christmas

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

It's for Dreaming Of Christmas , one of the songs she wrote for her Christmas Time CD, released for the holiday season last year. The video follows the Queen of Bluegrass through a traditional family dinner with family and friends, all set to this bright, cheery bluegrass number.

