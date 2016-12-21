Reba Reveals Surprise Double Inspirat...

Reba Reveals Surprise Double Inspirational Album Coming Soon, Plus First Headlining Show at the R...

Thursday Dec 15

But selecting a leader for the Department of Veterans A... Streaming from the set of her new music video for "Back to God," the Country Music Hall of Famer revealed that Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope will feature one disc that focuses on traditional hymns, while the second will zero in on more contemporary, optimistic tunes. " Sing It Now was the perfect title for this album," Reba says, "because the message and melody throughout the songs connects the dots between the traditional hymns I grew up on and new music that has been uplifting for me in challenging times."

