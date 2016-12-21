Randall Franks New CD with Legendary Artists Benefits Charity
Entertainer/actor Randall Franks reflects on his musical successes by defining a special purpose for his tunes with a special CD series. "30 Years on Radio and TV Volume II," released this month worldwide from the Share America Foundation in cooperation with Crimson Records, shares 23 bluegrass, folk, Americana music and comedy recordings that helped Franks make a mark on radio or TV.
