Petr Vosta to G-runs 'n Roses

Petr Vosta to G-runs 'n Roses

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Guitarist Ondra Kozak is leaving to focus his energies on his new group, New Aliquot, and banjo player Ralph Schut is moving over to the guitar spot. Coming in to play banjo is Petr VoA ta, who will be familiar to European bluegrass fans from his many years working with perennial EWOB favorites, Sunny Side, and his own trio, Cimpr Campr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC