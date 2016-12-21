Petr Vosta to G-runs 'n Roses

Guitarist Ondra Kozak is leaving to focus his energies on his new group, New Aliquot, and banjo player Ralph Schut is moving over to the guitar spot. Coming in to play banjo is Petr VoA ta, who will be familiar to European bluegrass fans from his many years working with perennial EWOB favorites, Sunny Side, and his own trio, Cimpr Campr.

