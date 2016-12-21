New Rhonda Vincent Video from 'Christmas Time'

The six-time GrammyA nominated artist, Rhonda Vincent, is set to reveal Christmas Time via Upper Management Music. Among the tunes, you will find the "Twelve Days of Christmas," like you've never heard before! Rhonda calls upon some of her most famous Country music friends to join her in the celebration; including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, The Oak Ridge Boys and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybergrass.