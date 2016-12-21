New Kentucky Colonels, Live in Sweden 1973
First released on LP and then reissued as a CD by Rounder Records, the original version of Live In Sweden set the bar as one of the finest live bluegrass recordings ever issued. Capturing Clarence and Roland White, backed by their brother Eric and Alan Munde on banjo, this direct tape recording was simply too good not to release, despite its less than studio-level quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluegrass Unlimited.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC