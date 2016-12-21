New Kentucky Colonels, Live in Sweden 1973

First released on LP and then reissued as a CD by Rounder Records, the original version of Live In Sweden set the bar as one of the finest live bluegrass recordings ever issued. Capturing Clarence and Roland White, backed by their brother Eric and Alan Munde on banjo, this direct tape recording was simply too good not to release, despite its less than studio-level quality.

