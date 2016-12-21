LMU honors Steve Gulley -
Lincoln Memorial University President B. James Dawson conferred an honorary doctor of music degree on Rural Rhythm Records recording artist Steve Gulley during the winter commencement exercises. Gulley is just the fourth person in the history of LMU to receive an honorary doctor of music degree.
