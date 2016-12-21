Live In Sweden 1973 - The New Kentucky Colonels

The name Clarence White is uttered in reverent tones in the bluegrass world, and deservedly so. The young guitarist was in the midst of redefining the role of the acoustic guitar in bluegrass, and the electric in the burgeoning field of country rock, when he was cut down by a drunk driver at the age of 29. This was in July 1973, shortly after White had returned to the US after touring with his brothers Roland and Eric as The New Kentucky Colonels, an updating of the name they had used when performing together as youngsters in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.