Full Show Audio: Brock Butler Goes Solo Acoustic In Charleston

Perpetual Groove frontman Brock Butler is a human jukebox of sorts with a repertoire for his solo acoustic shows that numbers in the hundreds of songs. On Tuesday night Butler showed off the diversity of said repertoire during a performance at Bar Mash in Charleston, South Carolina.

Chicago, IL

