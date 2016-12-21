East Tennessee Sunrise - Stuart Wyrick

It's somewhat rare for a banjo player to release a solo album that's not mostly instrumental, or at least packed full of classic banjo-heavy numbers. Stuart Wyrick , current banjo player for Flashback and formerly of Brand New Strings and Dale Ann Bradley's band, has recently released East Tennessee Sunrise , a well-rounded record that not only allows him to show off his picking prowess but also digs deep into the bluegrass and country catalogs with tracks from Wes Golding, the Louvin Brothers, and Dolly Parton, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.