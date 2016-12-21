Dailey & Vincent Set to Become Grand Ole...

Dailey & Vincent Set to Become Grand ...

Award-winning duo Dailey & Vincent will become members of the Grand Ole Opry on March 11. Opry member Marty Stuart extended the invitation to Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent following their Friday night Opry performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Known for their blend of bluegrass, gospel and traditional country music, the duo formed in 2007 following Dailey's work with groups such as Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Vincent's 10-year stint with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder.

