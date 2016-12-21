Carol Of The Bells from Sleepy Man

Carol Of The Bells from Sleepy Man

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

Remember those cute little boys who captured the world's attention on YouTube playing Earl Scruggs banjo tunes from their bedrooms in New Jersey? Those were the Mizzone brothers and they were an immediate sensation back in 2011 when their family filmed Jonny burning up a banjo that was as big as he was, along with his brothers Robbie on fiddle and Tommy on guitar. The boys, then know as Sleepy Man Banjo Boys, made multiple appearances on network television and attracted millions of viewers to their YouTube channel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bluegrass Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY Aug '16 MSmith 2
News Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16) Jul '16 Good memory 9
News From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R... Jun '16 Mark mark 1
News Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16) Apr '16 LEX Retired 1
News Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13) Apr '16 rouge chris 3
News Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15) Mar '16 Crash 3
glendale train (Feb '16) Feb '16 Paul5 1
See all Bluegrass Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bluegrass Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC