Carol Of The Bells from Sleepy Man
Remember those cute little boys who captured the world's attention on YouTube playing Earl Scruggs banjo tunes from their bedrooms in New Jersey? Those were the Mizzone brothers and they were an immediate sensation back in 2011 when their family filmed Jonny burning up a banjo that was as big as he was, along with his brothers Robbie on fiddle and Tommy on guitar. The boys, then know as Sleepy Man Banjo Boys, made multiple appearances on network television and attracted millions of viewers to their YouTube channel .
