Brooksie Wells & Round Hill (USA) in Ireland, 2-8 Apr. 2017

Thanks to mandolinist and radio presenter Lisa Kay Howard of Virginia for the news that she is preparing a tour in Ireland this coming April for singer/songwriter and Americana artist Brooksie Wells , accompanied by Round Hill - Lisa and her husband Wally Hughes on fiddle and resonator guitar. Lisa Kay hosts 'The Old Home Place' radio show on WAMU's Bluegrass Country .

