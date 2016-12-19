Brewery Ommegang Announces Its First ...

Brewery Ommegang Announces Its First Concert for 2017

The Avett Brothers are returning to Cooperstown to kick off the 2017 summer concert series at Brewery Ommegang at 7pm on Friday, June 2. The Americana folk-rock favorites played to a sold-out crowd at Ommegang in June of 2015, and this show too is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets for the all-ages concert are currently on sale , priced at $50 in advance .

