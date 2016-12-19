Brewery Ommegang Announces Its First Concert for 2017
The Avett Brothers are returning to Cooperstown to kick off the 2017 summer concert series at Brewery Ommegang at 7pm on Friday, June 2. The Americana folk-rock favorites played to a sold-out crowd at Ommegang in June of 2015, and this show too is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets for the all-ages concert are currently on sale , priced at $50 in advance .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.
Add your comments below
Bluegrass Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. Finis Hardin, 88, Burkesville, KY
|Aug '16
|MSmith
|2
|Remembering Ralph Stanley, an Underdog Who Made... (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|Good memory
|9
|From the archives: Pickin' it old school with R...
|Jun '16
|Mark mark
|1
|Hot ticket: Chick Corea and Bela Fleck (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|LEX Retired
|1
|Lemon Bay Blue Grass Band to perform every Monday (Feb '13)
|Apr '16
|rouge chris
|3
|Keith Richards Takes Aim at Led Zeppelin and Th... (Oct '15)
|Mar '16
|Crash
|3
|glendale train (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Paul5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bluegrass Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC