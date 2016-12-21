44th Telluride Bluegrass Fest Initial Lineup Announced
Planet Bluegrass is getting ready for the new year with an exciting lineup for the 44th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. This year's lineup will once again be led by "The King of Telluride" Sam Bush for the 43rd year, and the only appearance of the incomparable Telluride House Band.
