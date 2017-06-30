WIN: A place at this year's Summer Youth Theatre School
Social enterprise BH Live has teamed up with Bournemouth Daily Echo to give two lucky young readers the chance to win a place at this years Summer Youth Theatre School worth A 140! Now in its fifth year, the Summer School is aimed at young people between 9-16 years and features eight packed days of musical theatre, fun and adventure and ends with two staged performances in the Pavilion Ballroom in front of a live audience! The week is run in partnership with Enchanted Entertainment and also features workshops from members of touring theatre companies from Mamma Mia and Wonderland* as well as a team building adventure day at ALTITUDE HIGH ROPES ADVENTURE at the Littledown Centre.
