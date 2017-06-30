What avenues should East Anglia's housebuilders and authorities be...

The government's housing white paper has declared the UK housing market is "broken" and lays out measures to "fix" it, from speeding up housebuilding to discouraging low-density development to supporting smaller builders. But as the housing situation reaches a crux - with demand and prices rising and pessimism rife among the under-40s about their chances of home ownership - is it time for a radical new solution to put more homes on the market? Research from the Home Builders' Federation indicates 67% of people are unlikely to or would not buy the current new home offering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.