We Regret To Inform You That Imagine Dragons Are Still Popular

Not so long ago it was practically impossible to be an American media consumer without hearing "Radioactive." At a time when earnest shout-along rock music was becoming a dominant force in pop , Imagine Dragons' breakthrough hit was everywhere: on the radio, in TV commercials, even transposed into pep rally fare by marching bands - which frankly was and is a preferable iteration of the song, maintaining its triumphal swagger while dispensing with the suffocating self-seriousness that suffuses this band's entire genre.

