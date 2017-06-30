We Regret To Inform You That Imagine ...

We Regret To Inform You That Imagine Dragons Are Still Popular

Not so long ago it was practically impossible to be an American media consumer without hearing "Radioactive." At a time when earnest shout-along rock music was becoming a dominant force in pop , Imagine Dragons' breakthrough hit was everywhere: on the radio, in TV commercials, even transposed into pep rally fare by marching bands - which frankly was and is a preferable iteration of the song, maintaining its triumphal swagger while dispensing with the suffocating self-seriousness that suffuses this band's entire genre.

