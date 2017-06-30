Trump is blasted for 'repugnant' requ...

Trump is blasted for 'repugnant' request for voter records

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Trump is blasted for 'repugnant' request for voter records to 'indulge his fantasy that he won the popular vote' as 41 states refuse to comply Brian Frosh said request is 'designed only to intimidate voters and indulge President Trump's fantasy that he won the popular vote' So far just three states - Colorado, Tennessee and Missouri - have agreed, while three more are considering it and another three say they have not received the request.

