Transparency Advocates Cheer Bill to Publish Congressional Research
The years-in-the-making push to end what some see as a charade and require publication of all Congressional Research Service reports gained momentum just before Congress broke for the July recess. The House Appropriations Committee's fiscal 2018 spending bill for the legislative branch on June 28 included language directing the CRS, which is part of the Library of Congress, to make "all non-confidential reports" available to the public.
